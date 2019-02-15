PSL 2019 Match 2, Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Kings vs Sultans

PSL 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Live Score: Karachi Kings will take on Multan Sultans in the second match of the Pakistan Super League 2019 season at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The Sultans made their debut in PSL just last season itself and will be hoping for a better show this year after finishing second-last after the round-robin stage. Meanwhile, Karachi Kings lost five matches in the first round but still managed to qualify for the playoffs, bowing out in the Eliminator 2. Here is all you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans T20 match?

The T20 match between Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans will take place on Friday, February 15, 2019.

Where is Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans T20 match?

The T20 match between Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time does Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans T20 match begin?

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans T20 match will begin at 5 PM IST. The toss will take place at 04:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans T20 match?

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans T20 match will be broadcast on D-Sport.

How do I watch online live streaming of Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans T20 match?

In India, the live online streaming of the PSL 2019 will be available on mobile application, JIO TV and Airtel TV apps. You can also follow the live score and updates right here at Indian Express.com