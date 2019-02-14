PSL 2019 Match 1, Lahore Qalandar vs Islamabad United Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Lahore Qalandar vs Islamabad United?

PSL 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Lahore Qalandar vs Islamabad United Live Score: The fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) is all set to kick-off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with defending champions Islamabad United taking on Lahore Qalandars in the opening match of the tournament. A total of six teams – Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, will participate in the tournament.

Out of the 34 league matches, 26 will be played in UAE, and for the first time in the remaining league games will take place in Pakistan. The tournament will follow a double round-robin format and will be followed by the playoffs. Every team will play at least ten matches and the top four will qualify for the playoffs.

When is Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars T20 match?

The T20 match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will take place on Thursday, February 14, 2019.

Where is Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars T20 match?

The T20 match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time does Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars T20 match begin?

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars T20 match will begin at 11:15 PM IST. The toss will take place at 10:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars T20 match?

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars T20 match will broadcast on D-Sport.

How do I watch online live streaming of Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars T20 match?

In India, the live online streaming of the PSL 2019 will be available on http://www.cricketgateway.com website and mobile application, JIO TV and Airtel TV apps.