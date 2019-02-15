PSL 2019 Live Cricket Score, Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Live Score: Azam, Livingstone lead Karachi Kings’ charge

PSL 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Live Cricket Score: In the 2nd fixture at Pakistan Super League, Karachi Kings will take on Multan Sultans in the first fixture of the day. Karachi, who finished second in the league last year but failed to qualify for the final last season. They would be eager to correct this season.

Multan, who will enter only their second season in the tournament, finished fifth on the points table last season. Both the teams have made significant changes in their squad and it will be a chance for both the teams to test their bench. Catch Live score and updates of PSL 2018, Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans.