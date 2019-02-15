PSL 2019 Live Cricket Score, Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Live Score: Azam, Livingstone lead Karachi Kings’ charge

PSL 2019 Live Cricket Score, Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Live Score: Azam, Livingstone lead Karachi Kings’ chargehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/psl-2019-live-cricket-score-online-karachi-kings-vs-multan-sultans-live-score-karachi-kings-face-multan-sultans-5585973/
PSL 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Live Cricket Score: In the 2nd fixture at Pakistan Super League, Karachi Kings will take on Multan Sultans in the first fixture of the day. Karachi, who finished second in the league last year but failed to qualify for the final last season. They would be eager to correct this season.
Multan, who will enter only their second season in the tournament, finished fifth on the points table last season. Both the teams have made significant changes in their squad and it will be a chance for both the teams to test their bench. Catch Live score and updates of PSL 2018, Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans.
Live Blog
PSL 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Live Cricket Score:
SIX!
Livingstone smacking Mohammad Ilyas for a six to add to the scoring rate. At the halfway stage, Karachi Kings are 93/0 with both Azam and Livingstone on 44.
Afridi, Russell come on to bowl
Change in bowling attack for Multan Sultans but no change in mood for the batting duo. Shahid Afridi and Andre Russell come on to bowl and Babar Azam, Liam Livingstone continue to go after the bowlers. Afridi going for double boundaries and same for Russell. Karachi up to 77/0 in eight overs
Karachi Kings 45/0 after five overs
A four and a six from Livingstone coupled by three boundaries from Azam and Karachi Kings are on to 45/0 after five overs. Chris Green going for 17 runs from two overs and Junaid Khan conceding 20 runs from his two overs.
Karachi Kings off to a flier
Babar Azam and Liam Livingstone have given Karachi Kings an explosive start. Azam on 20 from 14 and Livingstone on 19 from 14.
Captains at the toss
Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim at the toss: "We gonna bat first. We are gelling together nicely we had a practice game and had a good couple of days here. Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Ravi Bopara and colin Ingram are the four foreign players for us."
Multan Sultans captain Shoaib Malik at the toss: " I wanted to do the same but the toss is not in your hands. Russell arrived yesterday and we have a quite a few big players and PSL is growing every year and I think it is a great sign for our cricket. Andre Russell, Tom Moores, Laurie Evans and Chris Green are our four foreign players."
TOSS!
TOSS: Karachi Kings have won the toss and chosen to bat
PSL 2019 Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans. Both the teams will play their first match of the tournament and get a chance to test their new squads. Shoaib Malik wil be leading Sultans, while Karachi Kings will be led by Imad Wasim.
Teams:
Karachi Kings (From): Imad Wasim(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Ravi Bopara, Sikandar Raza, Usman Shinwari, Mohammad Amir, Liam Livingstone, Sohail Khan, Aaron Summers, Aamer Yamin, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Abrar Ahmed, Ali Imran, Awais Zia, Jaahid Ali, Umer Khan
Multan Sultans (From): Shoaib Malik(c), Tom Moores(w), Shan Masood, Shahid Afridi, Laurie Evans, Johnson Charles, Andre Russell, Chris Green, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Umar Siddiq, Muhammad Junaid, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Nauman Ali, Ali Shafiq, Shakeel Ansar, Hammad Azam
