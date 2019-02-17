PSL 2019, Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Cricket Streaming: What time is Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi?

PSL 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score: Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi play the seventh match of Pakistan Super League 2019 season at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Lahore side won the match against Karachi Kings by 22 runs after losing their opener by five wickets to Islamabad United. Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi played only one match and lost it by six wickets on Friday. The Zalmi are the only side in the PSL-4 without any points on the table. Here is all you need to know ahead of the match in Dubai.

When is Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL T20 match?

The PSL T20 match between Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi will be played on Sunday, February 17, 2019.

Where is Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL T20 match?

The T20 match between Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time does Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL T20 match begin?

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi T20 match will begin at 9.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 9.00 PM IST.

Where will Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi be broadcast?

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi will not be broadcast in India as DSport suspended its broadcast after the Pulwama terror attack.

In India, the live online streaming of the PSL 2019 will be available on JIO TV and Airtel TV apps.