PSL 2019, Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Live Cricket Streaming: What time is Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings?

PSL 2019 Live Cricket Score, Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Live Score: Lahore Qalandars will take on Karachi Kings in the fifth match of the Pakistan Super League. The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. After going down against Islamabad United in the season opener by five wickets, Lahore would look to secure their first win of the season.

Advertising

Karachi, on the other hand, kicked off their campaign on a winning note asd they defeated Multan Sultans by a narrow-margin of seven runs. The opening pair of Liam Livingstone and Babar Azam gave the team a brilliant start in their previous encounter and Karachi would once again hope for the same from the duo.

When is Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL T20 match?

The PSL T20 match between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings will take played on Saturday, February 16, 2019.

Advertising

Where is Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL T20 match?

The T20 match between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time does Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL T20 match begin?

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings T20 match will begin at 9:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 9:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL T20 match?

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings T20 match will be broadcast on D-Sport.

How do I watch online live streaming of Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL T20 match?

Advertising

In India, the live online streaming of the PSL 2019 will be available on JIO TV and Airtel TV apps.