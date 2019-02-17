PSL 2019, Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Live Cricket Streaming: What time is Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators?

PSL 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score: Defending champions Islamabad United will take on Quetta Gladiators in the sixth match of the Pakistan Super League. The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. After starting the season on a winning note, the title-holders went down against Multan Sultans in their second match. The team could only manage 125/7 in their respective 20 overs and Multan chased down the target comfortably with eight balls to spare.

Advertising

Quetta, on the other hand, will be eyeing for their second win, after securing a six-wicket win over Peshawar Zalmi in their previous encounter.

When is Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL T20 match?

The PSL T20 match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators will be played on Sunday, February 17, 2019.

Where is Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL T20 match?

The T20 match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time does Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL T20 match begin?

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators T20 match will begin at 5:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4:30 PM IST.

How do I watch online live streaming of Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL T20 match?

Advertising

In India, the live online streaming of the PSL 2019 will be available on JIO TV and Airtel TV apps.