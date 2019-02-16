PSL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online, Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Live Score: Luke Ronchi departs after brisk fifty

Toggle Menu
PSL 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Live Cricket Score: Defending champions Islamabad United will lock horns with Multan Sultans in the fourth match of the Pakistan Super League. The match is being played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The title-holders started their campaign on a winning note as they secured a five-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars in the season opener.

Multan, on the other hand, would look to secure their first win of the season today after going down against Karachi Kings in their previous match. Chasing the target of 184, Multan could only manage 176/9, eventually losing the contest by a narrow margin of seven-runs. Catch the LIVE UPDATES: 

Live Blog

OUT!

Luke Ronchi brings up his fifty in quick time, he's scored almost 90% of Islamabad United's runs so far but is soon caught at deep midwicket. ISU- 61/3 after 9 ovs

Powerplay Ends!

A slow start so far and Islamabad have lost two wickets. Can they turn it from here? ISU- 29/2 after 6 overs

GONE!

Rizwan Hussain is caught by Laurie Evans!! The extra bounce does the trick. ISU lose their first wicket as Irfan celebrates. ISU- 25/1 after four overs

SIX! SIX!

Ronchi and Rizwan Hussain are at the crease. Ronchi is on strike. Irfan will open the attack Luke Ronchi on the charge and smashes Green for two consecutive sixes.ISU- 18/2 after 2 overs

Toss

Multan Sultans have won the toss and have opted to field

Hello and Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the fourth match of the Pakistan Super League between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans.  The match is being played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES 

Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Shan Masood, Johnson Charles(w), Laurie Evans, Shoaib Malik(c), Andre Russell, Shahid Afridi, Hammad Azam, Chris Green, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Ali Shafiq

Islamabad United (Playing XI): Luke Ronchi(w), Rizwan Hussain, Cameron Delport, Philip Salt, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Samit Patel, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Sami(c), Waqas Maqsood

