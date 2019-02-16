PSL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online, Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Live Score: Luke Ronchi departs after brisk fifty

PSL 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Live Cricket Score: Defending champions Islamabad United will lock horns with Multan Sultans in the fourth match of the Pakistan Super League. The match is being played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The title-holders started their campaign on a winning note as they secured a five-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars in the season opener.

Multan, on the other hand, would look to secure their first win of the season today after going down against Karachi Kings in their previous match. Chasing the target of 184, Multan could only manage 176/9, eventually losing the contest by a narrow margin of seven-runs. Catch the LIVE UPDATES: