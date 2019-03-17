PSL 2019 Final Live Score, Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Live Cricket Score Online:: Gladiators lose both openers

Toggle Menu
PSL 2019 Final Streaming Online, Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Live Cricket Score: In a repeat of 2017 Pakistan Super League final, Quetta Gladiators will lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2019 summit clash on Sunday. For the third time in four years, Gladiators have booked a spot in the final and will be eager to do better than the previous two times.

Live Blog

PSL 2019 Final, Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators: Catch Live Score and Updates

WICKET

Nawaz gets rid off the dangerous Kamran Akmal for 21. The decision to go down the track was a false one as the ball turned and gripped the surface. PES- 31/2

MAXIMUM

First six of the match-  Kamran Akmal gets down on one knee and slogs sweep it to midwicket for a huge hit. WOW! Two balls later another four- Akmal is on fire. PES- 31/1

FOUR

Kamran Akmal slaps that past cover. Hasnain can't get a good finish to his over. PES- 10/1

WICKET

Young Mohammad Hasnain picks up the wicket of Imam-ul-Haq, The steep bounce got the better of Imam and he gets a top edge into mid-off's hands. Imam-ul-Haq is out for 3. PES- 4/1

Look whose here!

Play Begins

Both the teams out in the middle. Quetta in a huddle while Kamran Akmal and Imam-ul-Haq take guard. Let's Play! 2 runs off the first over PES- 2/0

Peshawar Zalmi Playing XI:

Kamran Akmal (wk), Imam-ul-Haq, Kieron Pollard, Sohaib Maqsood, Darren Sammy (capt), Wahab Riaz, Chris Jordan, Hasan Ali, Tymal Mills, Umar Amin, Nabi Gul

Quetta Gladiators Playing XI:

Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Ahsan Ali, Rilee Rossouw, Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt, wk), Dwayne Bravo, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Hasnain, Fawad Ahmed

Sarfaraz Ahmed:

"We'll bowl first. We've seen in the games so far, that the pitches have had a bit of spice. Want to congratulate the people who have come to the ground. Tells everyone that Pakistan loves cricket."

Daren Sammy:

"Anything above 180 will be a good score. With that said, we need to play our best cricket today. We've lost to them three times in this season, but maybe we can give our best performance in the final. Look, in the finals, runs on the board will always put pressure on the teams chasing. We have Pollard and myself to finish the innings, so we hope to maximise our batting."

Toss Time

Quetta Gladiators win the toss and will bowl first.

Pitch report:

It's about 27 degrees. Jonty Rhodes says it is a fantastic wicket for white-ball cricket. It's not a fresh strip, it's slightly rough and a bit dry, and while there'll be nice carry for the pacers. There should be some grip for the slower bowlers.

Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the PSL final. In a repeat of the 2017 Pakistan Super League final, Quetta Gladiators will lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2019 summit clash on Sunday.

TEAMS-

Quetta Gladiators: Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Ahsan Ali, Rilee Rossouw, Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt, wk), Dwayne Bravo, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Hasnain, Fawad Ahmed

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Imam-ul-Haq, Kieron Pollard, Sohaib Maqsood, Darren Sammy (capt), Wahab Riaz, Chris Jordan, Hasan Ali, Tymal Mills, Umar Amin, Nabi Gul

