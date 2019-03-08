Proud to own a blue jersey with my name: Harmanpreet Kaur on her birthday

Indian cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur, who turned 30 on Friday, said that the blue jersey is what every sportsperson strives for and that she was proud to own one in her name.

Speaking on the importance of owning a blue jersey, the 2017 Arjuna Award winner she has been living her dream of wearing the blue jersey for the last ten years.

“A dream I dreamt at the age of 10 came true at the age of 20 and it’s been ten years now I’m living it at its best. The BLUE JERSEY is what every sportsperson thrives for and works hard to wear it on. I am proud to own one in my name,” she said on her Instagram post. “Every time a New Jersey is launched, they try and make it better and athlete friendly. It’s the best of this time. Totally in love with the New Jersey.”

Last week, former skipper MS Dhoni and limited-overs deputy captain Rohit Sharma presented Team India’s new kit for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2019. India is also wearing the new kit during the ODI series against Australia.

The jersey features facts about the Indian team including the dates of both the 50-over World Cup triumphs and India’s maiden T20 World Cup win in its inaugural edition.