Proteas improve their prospects of progress: A look at the points table so far

Group 1

England

Sitting pretty after four wins out of four. Even if South Africa or Australia tie with them on points, England’s impressive net run rate (+3.183) should see them through.

South Africa

Did themselves a great favour by thrashing Bangladesh. It improved their net run rate to 0.742, much better than third-placed Australia’s. Also, they face England in their last group fixture after the Aussies have completed their pool games, so will know exactly what to do.

Australia

Their best-case scenario will be to beat both Bangladesh and West Indies, and hope South Africa lose to England. The Aussies’ comprehensive defeat to England has hit their net run rate badly (-0.627), so they would likely need to make it through on the basis of points.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka have just two points and are out of the race for a semifinal spot after South Africa defeated Bangladesh.

West Indies

The defending champions’ chances of advancing are remote. They have to win their next two games, against Sri Lanka and Australia, by big margins and hope South Africa lose comprehensively to England.

Bangladesh

Winless and out of reckoning.

Group 2

Pakistan

With eight points, they have qualified for the semifinals. They face Scotland in their last pool game.

India

They have to win their remaining three games, against Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland and then hope New Zealand and Afghanistan lose at least one of their remaining games. But they will need to improve their net run rate (-1.609) to improve their chances of advancing.

New Zealand

The Kiwis will have to win their remaining three games, Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland, to be guaranteed of going through.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s two remaining games are against New Zealand and India. If they can pull off wins in both, they will go through.

Namibia

They have two points and have to face New Zealand and India. Their prospects of going through are slim.

Scotland

They are winless and play Pakistan, New Zealand and India in their remaining games. Their net run rate is also pretty low.