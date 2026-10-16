A culture of professionalism: Smriti Mandhana’s vision for Indian women’s cricket

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Indian cricket’s Smriti Mandhana era starts today when the Indian women’s cricket team takes on Zimbabwe in the first T20I. The batter will take over captaincy from Harmanpreet Kaur. In a conversation with BCCI, Mandhana outlined her “vision board” as captain, where she detailed the things she wants to do at the helm in the short and long term.
One of her goals, Mandhana said, was to bring a culture of professionalism in certain aspects.
“The first thing I would want to establish as a leader is a high level of professionalism in how we approach everything, from training and recovery to how we take things forward. That’s the biggest thing I want to build a culture around,” Mandhana told BCCI TV before stressing that while professionalism already exists in the Indian set-up in these aspects, she wanted to refine it and make it into a team-wide culture. “You take up this role as captain to create a culture that is firmly established by the time you leave. I wouldn’t say that the culture isn’t already there. It is. I just need to fine-tune things and make it a well-oiled machine as a whole.”
Mandhana also said that one of her long-term goals is to take the Indian team to the No 1 spot in the ICC rankings in all formats.
“The long-term goal is to win World Cups, win major championships and become the No. 1 team in all formats. We’ve been ranked No. 3 for the last four or five years, which shows how far we’ve come from where we used to be. But ultimately, when you finish your career, you want to leave India at the top of the rankings,” Mandhana said.
“Those are all long-term goals, but I’m not someone who wants to put that kind of pressure on myself right now. I would rather focus on making smaller changes to the team in my own way, which I believe will eventually take us towards that goal, rather than constantly thinking about the end result,” Mandhana added.
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When talking about her brand of captaincy, she credited her stint as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper in the Women’s Premier League (WPL).
“The WPL has played a huge role in helping me grow as a leader. It has taught me how to build a team, plan for auctions and identify the kind of players we need and the brand of cricket we want to play in the following season. I feel the WPL has taught me the importance of having a clear vision and sticking to it, while making players believe that they can win any match on their own. Of course, I will take all that experience into building this team as well,” Mandhana added.
Mandhana called herself the “calm one” as a captain.
“I’m a fairly calm person. When needed, I can put my arm around someone’s shoulder, but there are also times when I need to tell players how they can improve, and I’ve done that in my own way. I like to approach things calmly, but it also depends on the game. Some matches go down to the wire, and you have to step up. I would say I’m a player’s captain, someone who wants everyone in the team to take on a leadership role,” Mandhana said.
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“As a leader, even though you’re first on the list, in a way, you’re always last. Whatever the people or players need, you’re the one who’s always there to help them out, make those calls on the field and be there for everyone,” Mandhana said.
“I understand the players a lot better now than I did some years ago. Earlier, I used to think that everyone approached the game and thought about it the same way I did. Of course, you eventually realise that everyone has a different intent and a different way of doing things. You have to let them grow in their own roles, make their own mistakes and understand how and where to get the best out of the team, as well as when and what to say. All of these things have definitely changed me a lot,” Mandhana said.