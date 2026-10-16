A culture of professionalism: Smriti Mandhana’s vision for Indian women’s cricket

Indian cricket’s Smriti Mandhana era starts today when the Indian women’s cricket team takes on Zimbabwe in the first T20I. The batter will take over captaincy from Harmanpreet Kaur. In a conversation with BCCI, Mandhana outlined her “vision board” as captain, where she detailed the things she wants to do at the helm in the short and long term.

One of her goals, Mandhana said, was to bring a culture of professionalism in certain aspects.

“The first thing I would want to establish as a leader is a high level of professionalism in how we approach everything, from training and recovery to how we take things forward. That’s the biggest thing I want to build a culture around,” Mandhana told BCCI TV before stressing that while professionalism already exists in the Indian set-up in these aspects, she wanted to refine it and make it into a team-wide culture. “You take up this role as captain to create a culture that is firmly established by the time you leave. I wouldn’t say that the culture isn’t already there. It is. I just need to fine-tune things and make it a well-oiled machine as a whole.”

Mandhana also said that one of her long-term goals is to take the Indian team to the No 1 spot in the ICC rankings in all formats.