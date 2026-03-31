‘Something has been off about him since the England tour’: Priyank Panchal wants Sai Sudharsan to go through all-format domestic grind to regain form

Former Gujarat captain and prolific batter Priyank Panchal suggested that Sai Sudharsan should go through an all-format domestic grind like Devdutt Padikkal to regain his form. This was after Sudharsan managed just 13 off 11 for Gujarat Titans in their opening match against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Tuesday.

“Sai Sudharsan looked like a million bucks last season, but something has been off about him since the England tour. Maybe he needs to go through an all-format domestic grind like Devdutt Padikkal and rediscover his form,” Panchal posted on X.

In the IPL, Sudharsan’s game has largely been built on timing – finding gaps, keeping the scoreboard moving, and batting deep. It’s a method that doesn’t always grab headlines in the age of 300, but one GT continue to trust. It’s an approach that feels familiar. India’s recent T20 World Cup triumph was built not on chasing milestones but on clarity of roles – players doing what the situation demanded.