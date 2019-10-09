India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Debutant Priya Punia’s 75 powers India to easy win

India registered an easy win by eight wickets against South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa on Wednesday at Reliance Stadium, Vadodra, Gujarat. Chasing a modest target of 165, debutant Priya Punia powered Mithali Raj-led India to a comprehensive eight-wicket win with 50 balls to spare.

Punia scored unbeaten 75 from 124 deliveries including eight fours. The 23-year-old registered the fourth-highest score by an Indian batter on ODI debut.

The opener shared an 83-run stand with Jemimah Rodrigues, who was promoted up the order in Smriti Mandhana’s absence. Rodrigues scored her second ODI fifty. The 19-year-old scored 55 runs from 65 deliveries including seven boundaries.

Earlier, South African skipper Sune Luus won the toss and elected to bat first. Jhulan Goswami got India to the perfect start with in-form opener Lizelle Lee’s wicket on the first ball of the innings.

Left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht’s flighted deliveries were too much for Trisha Chetty and Mignon du Preez as both the betters got stumped trying to reach the pitch of the ball on the front foot.

Wickets kept falling at regular intervals for the spinners. Laura Wolvaardt and Luus played themselves in but could not convert them into big scores.

Marizanne Kapp kept firing from one end as wickets fell from another. Kapp scored her first ODI fifty against India. Despite her fifty, South Africa bundled out for 164 in the 46th over.

Goswami got three wickets whereas Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav and Bisht picked up two wickets each. India will face South Africa in the second ODI on Friday at the same venue.