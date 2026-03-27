‘Prithvi Shaw will come to prove a point’: Irfan Pathan

Prithvi Shaw was marked as one of the big superstars in the making not long ago, and he did manage to have a decent start to his international career. However, things started to spiral down, and Shaw was not even considered by the franchises to be brought in. But this time around, Delhi Capitals have given him another opportunity, getting him for the base price of 75 lakhs, and former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan reckoned that Shaw has a point to prove, and he is hungry.

“They got him at a very good price. He shifted to Maharashtra from Mumbai in domestic cricket. He was the highest run-scorer for Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Yes, he didn’t score in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but he seems to be in good form. I think those hungry players who went unsold last year always come with a point to prove. Prithvi Shaw will come to prove a point,” Pathan said on his YouTube channel.