‘Prithvi Shaw will come to prove a point’: Irfan Pathan

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Prithvi Shaw was marked as one of the big superstars in the making not long ago, and he did manage to have a decent start to his international career. However, things started to spiral down, and Shaw was not even considered by the franchises to be brought in. But this time around, Delhi Capitals have given him another opportunity, getting him for the base price of 75 lakhs, and former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan reckoned that Shaw has a point to prove, and he is hungry.
“They got him at a very good price. He shifted to Maharashtra from Mumbai in domestic cricket. He was the highest run-scorer for Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Yes, he didn’t score in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but he seems to be in good form. I think those hungry players who went unsold last year always come with a point to prove. Prithvi Shaw will come to prove a point,” Pathan said on his YouTube channel.
“The hungry players who have gotten dropped are very excited, but along with that, they also put a lot of pressure on themselves to perform. This pressure always leads you towards failure,” he added.
While it does seem like KL Rahul will be a lock-in opener for DC Pathan also explored the option of Abhishek Porel. “KL Rahul is the safest bank to score 500 runs every season. He will always score runs and is capable of giving good starts consistently. He is undoubtedly one of the best players in this league. It’s just that we sometimes talk about his strike rate, but as long as you win the match, you don’t need to focus much on that,” Pathan said.
“They have the option of Abhishek Porel, who has performed really well whenever he has gotten chances. He has contributed with quick 20s and 30s so far. But I think they should go with Prithvi Shaw and give him clarity about his role,” he elaborated.
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