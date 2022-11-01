From Prithvi Shaw to Ravi Bishnoi, here’s how they reacted on India’s white-ball squads snub

From Prithvi Shaw to Umesh Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi and Nitish Rana, players who have not been picked for upcoming tours of New Zealand and Bangladesh have shown their disappointment on their social media accounts. Their Instagram stories with cryptic messages after the team announcement on Monday, gave an ideal how they reacted on missing out Team India team selection.

Shaw, who has again failed to find a spot in any of the squads, wrote,” Hope you are watching everything Sai Baba.” Shaw has scored 285 runs for Mumbai in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy at an average of 47.50 and strike-rate of 191.28. Chetan Sharma said that the young opener will get his opportunity “very soon.”

“We are looking at Prithvi, we’re constantly in touch with Prithvi, he has been doing well. There’s nothing wrong with him at all. The thing is, the players who are already playing and those who are performing, they have got their chances. He will definitely get his chance.”

In New Zealand, Hardik Pandya will lead in the T20Is while Shikhar Dhawan will be captain for the ODI leg with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, along with a few others, rested for the tour. Pandya had led India for the Ireland T20Is in June as well.

While Umesh Yadav, who had made a comeback in the T20I set-up during India’s home series against Australia, only got selected for the Test series in Bangladesh. “May be you can fool me but God is watching you mind that,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

Ravi Bishnoi will also feel hard done by to have missed the bus since Kuldeep Yadav’s comeback means that three wrist spinners can’t play in the same set up. A disappointed Bishnoi, who has been a part of India’s T20I set-up and been one of the standby players for the T20 World Cup, put out his Insta story which read,”Come back is always stronger than setback.”

Nitish Rana is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the 2022/23 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as the Delhi batter has scored 307 runs in seven matches at an average of 51.16. Nitish also wrote: “H= Hold, O= On, P= Pain, E= Ends.” The left hander had made his India debut in Sri Lanka last year.