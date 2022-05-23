scorecardresearch
Monday, May 23, 2022
Prithvi Shaw to lead Mumbai in Ranji knockouts

Mumbai are set to play Uttarakhand in the quarterfinals and the Salil Ankola-led senior selection committee on Monday picked the 21-member squad, which was announced late night.

By: PTI |
May 23, 2022 10:56:54 pm
Prithvi Shaw will lead Mumbai. (File)

Opener Prithvi Shaw wil lead Mumbai in the knock-out rounds of the Ranji Trophy, beginning from June 6 in Bengaluru.

The selectors have reposed their faith in batter Sarfaraz Khan, who had a decent IPL for Delhi Capitals.

Other young batters, including Armann Jaffer and Yashasvi Jaiswal have also been named in the squad along with veteran wicket-keeper batter Aditya Tare.

The bowling attack is led by experienced pacer Dhawal Kulkarni and has all-rounder Shams Mulani and pacer Tushar Deshpande.

Shreyas Iyer will be on national duty for the T20 series against South Africa.

Squad: Prithvi Shaw (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Bhupen Lalwani, Arman Jaffer ,Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Aakarshit Gomel, Aditya Tare, Hardik Tamore, Aman Khan, Sairaj Patil, Shams Mulani, Dhrumil Matkar , Tanush Kotian, Shashank Attarde , Dhaval Kulkarni , Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Roystan Dias, Siddharth Raut and Musheer Khan

