Prithvi Shaw suspended until November 15 for doping violation

Prithvi Shaw has been suspended for a doping violation until November 15, 2019. According to a BCCI release, the 19-year-old Indian batsman had “inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups.

According to a press release by the BCCI, Shaw had provided a urine sample as part of the BCCI’s anti-doping testing program during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match on 22nd February 2019 in Indore.

His sample was subsequently tested and found to contain Terbutaline. Terbutaline, a specified substance, is prohibited both In & Out of Competition in the WADA Prohibited List of Substances.

On 16th July 2019, Shaw was charged with the commission of an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) under the BCCI Anti-Doping Rules (ADR) Article 2.1 and provisionally suspended pending determination of the charge. Shaw responded to the charge by admitting the ADRV but asserting that it was inadvertent, being caused by his ingestion of the over the counter cough syrup he had taken for his cough.

Having considered all of the evidence and taken expert external advice, the BCCI accepted Shaw’s explanation and on that basis has agreed that a period of ineligibility of eight months should apply, together with disqualification of certain results.

According to the release, Shaw is entitle to full credit against his period of ineligibility for the provisional suspension under BCCI ADR Article 10.10.3. In addition, because Shaw had promptly admitted his ADRV upon being confronted, he has the discretion under BCCI ADR Article 10.10.2 to back-dat the start of the period of ineligibility to the date of sample collection (22nd February, 2019).

Since, Shaw has to serve one half of the period, according to BCCI ADR Article 10.10.2, his eight-month suspension will end at midnight on 15th November, 2019, as the the period of ineligibility will be deemed to have started to run on 16th March, 2019.

Furthermore, under the provisions BCCI ADR Article 10.11.2, Shaw may return to train with his State team and/or to use the facilities of any club or other member organisation of the BCCI after midnight on 15th September 2019.