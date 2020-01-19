Prithvi Shaw blasts 100-ball 150 in India A return against New Zealand XI

Prithvi Shaw scored 150 off just 100 balls to help India A eclipse a gigantic 372. (Source: Twitter) Prithvi Shaw scored 150 off just 100 balls to help India A eclipse a gigantic 372. (Source: Twitter)

Prithvi Shaw scored 150 in just 100 deliveries to help India A post a gigantic 372 on the board in the second warm-up match against New Zealand XI in Lincoln on Sunday. Batting at a phenomenal strike rate of 150, the Mumbai batsman smashed 22 boundaries and two sixes in his innings.

Shaw’s innings finally came to an end in the first ball of the 35th over when Kiwi seamer Zak Gibson picked up his wicket. Apart from the 20-year-old, Vijay Shankar also completed his half-century, before he was trapped leg-before by Daryl Mitchell on 58(41).

India were eventually bowled out in the 50th over, with Ishan Porel being the last man to be dismissed on 2.

In response, the hosts got off to a dreadful start as Ishan Porel sent opener Katene Clarke packing on 1 in his first over. He struck again in the sixth over of the Kiwi innings, reducing the hosts to 27/2.

However, opener Jack Boyle and Finn Allen brought the Kiwi chase back on track as the pair added 144 runs for the third wicket. After playing an important knock of 87 from 65 deliveries, the latter was trapped LBW by all-rounder Krunal Pandya.

Meanwhile, Boyle has completed his century and is still present at the crease. Skipper Mitchell is batting at the other end on 40 from 27 balls and the pair have added 78 runs for the fourth wicket so far.

The match is still going on as New Zealand require another 124 runs to win in 78 balls and have six wickets in hand.

