Prithvi Shaw skips training after injury scare ahead of second Test against New Zealand

Prithvi Shaw walks off dejected after losing his wicket in the first Test (Source; Reuters) Prithvi Shaw walks off dejected after losing his wicket in the first Test (Source; Reuters)

India opener Prithvi Shaw was absent from the training session on Thursday, two days before the visitors begin the second and final Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. Shaw skipped training due to a swollen foot, adding to the woes of the Indian cricket team which went down by 10 wickets in the first Test.

Shaw will reportedly undergo a blood test on Thursday and the call on whether he will be available for the second Test will be taken on Friday. The young opener from Mumbai also skipped the customary warm-up session where his teammates played touch rugby.

The 20-year old failed to make an impact in the first Test in Wellington, getting dismissed for 16 and 14 in the two innings. First, Tim Southee got him with an unplayable delivery in the first innings and in the second he found a short ball from Trent Boult difficult to negotiate.

However, skipper Virat Kohli has expressed his confidence in Shaw and said he believed the opener will come good because of his destructive ability. He also said Shaw would play if he is fit.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill had a good net session on Thursday and could be asked to open the innings with Mayank Agarwal, if Shaw is unable to make it. During Thursday’s nets, head coach Ravi Shastri was seen paying extra attention to Gill’s session.

