Prithvi Shaw should play like he does for Mumbai and India A: Ajinkya Rahane

Prithvi Shaw struck a hundred against West Indies A. (Source: File Photo) Prithvi Shaw struck a hundred against West Indies A. (Source: File Photo)

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane hinted on Tuesday that teenage sensation Prithvi Shaw could be in line for a Test debut against West Indies. Hoever, Rahane also cautioned his fellow Mumbaikar from curbing his attacking style of batsmanship in case he makes the cut in the playing eleven on Thursday.

“I am happy for Shaw. I have seen him since his young days, we used to practice together, he is an attacking opener and done well for India A and got the reward,” Rahane said at the pre-match press conference.

When asked who would parnter L Rahul in the opening Test in Rajkot Rahane did not divulge any information and said, “Personally we don’t know the combination what we are going to play. But there is no pressure, it is an opportunity for every individual to express ourselves. I wish him good luck and I am sure he will do well. I just want him to play as he has been doing for Mumbai and India A and I think he will be fine,” Rahane said.

“It is a good opportunity particularly for youngsters like Prithivi, Mayank and Siraj as they have all done well in domestic cricket. So as a batsman they can score runs, as a bowler they can pick wickets. It is all about going out there and giving your best without thinking much about future,” he added.

Personal form-

“After coming back from England, I was just looking to do well for Mumbai at that point of time and get some match practice (although it was white ball cricket) ahead of the West Indies series. Vijay Hazare was a good match practice for me,” The 30-year-old said before adding, “I always believe whether it is a domestic, international or practice match, it brings a different pressure and I think it helped me to prepare. I am really confident and looking forward to do well and keep contributing towards my team.”

Looking at the road ahead-

“It was a great achievement to win Asia Cup and players, who got an opportunity there did well, but this is a new series and we can’t take them lightly. We have to focus to improve our own game,” said Rahane.

“No matter whom we play, whether it is Australia, England or West Indies, it is important to improve our own standard. Our goal will be to play some good cricket, definitely to dominate from the first match and improvement as a batsman, as a bowler and as a team, that would be the focus,” he concluded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App