Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

Prithvi Shaw shares messages on social media after India call-up

Prithvi Shaw shared stories on his Instagram account where people congratulated the batter on his selection.

Prithvi ShawIndia's Prithvi Shaw plays a shot. (AP Photo)
Prithvi Shaw shares messages on social media after India call-up
Prithvi Shaw, who struck a career-best 379 in a Ranji Trophy match against Assam, was rewarded with a call-up for the T20 International series against New Zealand while KS Bharath replaced KL Rahul in the ODI set-up for the New Zealand tour.

Courtesy of his terrific form, the selectors could not ignore the 23-year-old and his game in T20Is is something that the Indian team desperately needs at the top order.

After the selection, Shaw, who was one of the leading run-getters in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season, shared stories on his Instagram account where people congratulated the batter on his selection.

‘Good luck my bro’, ‘Congrats brother’ and ‘Proud of you champ’, were among some the messages that Shaw received on Friday and shared on his Instagram handle.

Here is a glimpse of those-

Prithvi Shaw on Instagram. (Screengrab)

Earlier, in a chat with The Indian Express, Shaw spoke about his knock and and the negative stereotypes that surrounds him. ” Many people who don’t know me at all are commenting about me. Sometimes I see those comments and just ignore them. I know what I have to do, those people writing on social media doesn’t matter to me. I just look at myself and try to improve as a player,” he had said.

When asked if it is tough to always be under scrutiny, Shaw said, “Sometimes it happens and I ask why everyone is doing this to me. At the same time I’m mentally strong. I want to take care of myself because it’s only me who has to come out of whatever is happening around me.”

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 14:23 IST
