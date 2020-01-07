Prithvi Shaw ruled out of two practice matches against New Zealand

Prithvi Shaw was on Tuesday ruled out of India A’s two practice games of the tour of New Zealand starting this month. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana/File) Prithvi Shaw was on Tuesday ruled out of India A’s two practice games of the tour of New Zealand starting this month. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana/File)

Prithvi Shaw was on Tuesday ruled out of India A’s two practice games of the tour of New Zealand starting this month after sustaining a shoulder injury during a Ranji Trophy match. Shaw had hurt his left shoulder while saving an overthrow on the opening day of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy game against Karnataka last week.

“Team India batsman Prithvi Shaw suffered from rotator cuff and labrum injury to his left shoulder while fielding on Day 1 (January 3, 2020) of the Paytm Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Karnataka,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“Prithvi (Shaw) is currently under rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and has been ruled out of India A’s two upcoming practice games in New Zealand. A call on his participation in the one-day and four-day matches will be taken at a later stage,” it added.

But as per BCCI sources, Shaw is unlikely to feature in the entire tour of New Zealand as such an injury takes at least four weeks to recover.

The members of the India A team participating in the limited-over leg are scheduled to leave for Auckland on January 10. Before the first 50-over game, slated to begin on January 22, the visitors are scheduled to play two warm-up games. After completing an eight-month backdated suspension for a doping offence, Shaw made a scintillating return in November and was selected to represent India A across all formats during the New Zealand tour.

Shaw has been plagued by injuries since making a fantastic international debut against the West Indies in October 2018. He suffered an ankle injury during a warm-up game in Australia after being selected as a first-choice opener in March last year.

Immediately after serving his suspension, the diminutive opener roared back into the game by scoring 240 runs in five innings, including three half-centuries, for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Shaw continued in the same vein and registered scores of 66 and 202, his maiden first-class double-century, in Mumbai’s 309-run win over Baroda in their Ranji Trophy opener in December last year.

India A is scheduled to play three 50-over matches and two four-day games against New Zealand A from January 22 to February 7.

