Prithvi Shaw quashes rumours of indiscipline during India tour of Australia

Prithvi Shaw enjoyed a good start to his maiden tour Down Under last year, scoring 66 runs in the warm-up match against Cricket Australia XI. But a freak injury to his ankle in the same match cut short his expedition as he had to return home for recovery during the four-match Test series.

However, there were reports of the team management being unhappy with his work ethic and as rumours of indiscipline swirled in the cricketing fraternity. Reports in the media emerged that he was asked to take the flight back home because of the reasons mentioned above. Putting all speculations to rest, the 19-year-old said that those are rumours and he will simply let them pass.

“After the injury I was upset. But such things happen on the cricket field. If you had a look at my ankle, you would have known that it was really painful. The ankle was not healing quickly and so I had to return,” he added.

Praising the NCA for helping him get back to shape in quick time, Shaw said, “Everything was perfect for me there. I did a lot of sessions at the NCA.”

“I was working to get fit before the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as I wanted to get used to the T20 format and then go to the IPL. That’s how I had planned my two months of rehab. Trainers and physio were very committed there,” he added.

Pant had a dream debut for India debut last year where he smashed a scintillating hundred against West Indies. Recalling his first outing in the Indian dressing room, Shaw said, “I was a bit nervous when I first entered the Indian dressing room. Some of the players sitting out there had 10 years of experience and were sitting in front of me.”

“But then Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri told me that there are no seniors or juniors in the team. So I could open up to them easily and irritate them with my questions (laughs),” he concluded.