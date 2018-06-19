Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal blast tons as India A score mammoth 458/4 against Leicestershire

Prithvi Shaw made his IPL debut for Delhi Daredevils in the recently concluded IPL. (Source: File Photo) Prithvi Shaw made his IPL debut for Delhi Daredevils in the recently concluded IPL. (Source: File Photo)

Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal smashed devasting hundreds as India A powered themselves to a mammoth 458/4 against Leicestershire at Grace Road, Leicester on Tuesday. This is also the second-highest total in all List A cricket. While Shaw continued his fine form with the bat to blast 132 off just 90 balls, Mayank Agarwal top scored with 151 of 106 deliveries before retiring hurt. Opening the innings for India A, the duo forged an opening stand of 221 to set up the platform for India’s massive total. Youngster Shubman Gill was also among the runs with an equally impressive 86 off just 54 deliveries.

Earlier, India A skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat first on a belter of a wicket. The decision proved correct as both the openers got off to a rollicking start and brought up the century stand within 15 overs. Once both the players got their eye in, there was no looking back as they went all guns blazing. Both the batsmen scored their half-centuries in an identical- 41 deliveries. Shaw went on to reach the three-figure mark in 78 balls before he was finally dismissed for 132 by Ateeq Javid. His fantastic innings featured 20 fours and three maximums. Agarwal, on the other hand, smashed his way to a brilliant 151 and cracked 18 fours and five sixes.

Shubman Gill also hit a brisk 86 to keep the run-rate ticking over 8rpo. He particularly took a liking for offspinner Aadil Ali, who he smashed for four sixes in the 42nd over. Gill’s whirlwind innings, along with Deepak Hooda’s 38 of 25 provided the much-needed impetus towards the end of the innings as India ended with 458 on the board.

