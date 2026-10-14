Noise blocked, social media shut out, Prithvi Shaw fights quiet ‘me vs me’ battle

At Palam on Wednesday, Maharashtra captain Prithvi Shaw put on display every facet of good leadership. There was the recurrent chirp of encouragement, “lagey raho” (keep at it), the shrewd field placings, the efficient bowling changes, the careful husbanding of resources.

The reward was a victory — one that seemed improbable only 24 hours back. Maharashtra defended a total of 268, bowling Services out for 120. All ten wickets fell on the final day, the last of them with only a few minutes left before the umpires would have called it a stalemate.

“I’m really enjoying it (captaining Maharashtra). It is a lot of fun,” Prithvi tells The Indian Express on the sidelines of the Airforce Complex Ground. “The younger players are smart; they know what they’re doing. It’s an exceptional team.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Eight summers have passed since he was hailed as a prodigy, when comparisons were drawn and parallels invoked. Fate, as it does, had its own twist to add, and yet here he is, all of 26, an age at which many are only just finding the dawn of their professional lives.

’26 is still very young, is it not?’

Prithvi Shaw smashed a hundred in his first innings for Maharashtra in the Buchi Babu Trophy. (PTI) Prithvi Shaw smashed a hundred in his first innings for Maharashtra in the Buchi Babu Trophy. (PTI)

A candid rejoinder follows.

“I know it is. But when I watch these 18-year-olds do what they are doing, I am like ‘Bloody hell! I feel old, man.’ Age is just a number, I know, but it keeps moving. You have to accept that.”

At 18, Prithvi captained India to the ICC Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand. At 18, he became the second-youngest Indian to score a Test century, behind only Sachin Tendulkar.

Story continues below this ad

And yet, at 26, he has only five Test appearances to his name. Time moves fast, and the Indian team faster still. They seemed to have moved on from the very player once ranked among the most gifted this country has ever produced. Prithvi, though, has not stopped dreaming.

“If that hunger wasn’t there, I wouldn’t even be playing today. The ultimate, biggest goal is still to get back into the Indian team. There is a long queue of openers trying to move up to the national team, so you have to stay consistent to stay in contention.”

Seconds of reflection on his words. Then, the correction:

“But actually, for me, it is not about proving anything to anyone. It is me vs me.”

A couple of years ago, Shaw was abruptly axed from the Mumbai team. This newspaper had reported that the Mumbai Cricket Association was dissatisfied with his fitness and had asked the opener to follow a rigorous two-week programme.

Story continues below this ad

“He needs to shed some body weight to be considered for selection,” an MCA official told his masthead at the time.

A year later, Prithvi crossed over to Maharashtra, and topped their run charts in his first season: 537 runs at 48.81, with a double-century and three fifties.

What changed?

Not talent — that, he never lacked. Driving the renaissance bid were extraneous factors.

“I’m working harder than ever before. Right now, I’m off social media and just focusing on just three things — my cricket, my family and myself. Everything else, I just ignore and push aside.”

Story continues below this ad

For a player seldom out of headlines, however, ignoring noise can be an ordeal.

“I try to stay home. I still go out for dinners with my family, but I try to avoid public attention as much as possible. I never call the paparazzi. Some people might enjoy the cameras, but I don’t like having them around during my private time. I value my private space now.”

On the ceaseless scrutiny he draws on social media, he says: “Outside comments don’t matter to me. What matters to me is the kind of person I am, and what my family feels about me.”

Former Mumbai batter who represents Maharashtra now, Prithvi Shaw in picture. (PTI Photo) Former Mumbai batter who represents Maharashtra now, Prithvi Shaw in picture. (PTI Photo)

Nobody is 100% correct all the time

With his maturity higher than ever, he acknowledges the mistakes of the past.

Story continues below this ad

“Yes, I might have made mistakes along the way. Nobody goes through life being 100% correct all the time — it’s all part of your journey and destiny. I don’t look back at the past anymore; I’m solely focused on moving forward. I want to enjoy my cricket, be with my teammates, maintain high work ethic, and spend quality time with my family. Once the day is done, I just go back to my hotel room and play some PS5. I am actually playing career mode with my own character — Prithvi Shaw. Whenever I get out on a low score in real life, I get on the game and hit 400-500!”

At 26, Prithvi finds himself walking two paths at once: his own corrective one, which might yet lead back to the Indian dressing room, and that of the younger teammates he is mentoring on the pitfalls of youth.

“Having played over 60 Ranji Trophy matches, I understand that winning at this level requires giving 101% every single time. It’s not easy, and that’s the standard I try to demonstrate on the field for the newcomers. People are going to make mistakes regardless of what you tell them — it’s how everyone learns. I’m not the kind of person who lectures others on what not to do. It’s their life, and they have every right to enjoy it. My only piece of advice to them is never let your enjoyment compromise your work ethic. Put in the hard yards first; after that, you have one life, so live it.”

Prithvi, after what seems like an eternity, is enjoying his life.