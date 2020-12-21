Prithvi Shaw posts cryptic message after Adelaide Test

Prithvi Shaw walks back after being dismissed for 4 in the second innings of the Adelaide Test (Twitter/BCCI)

Prithvi Shaw, India’s 21-year-old opener, whose place in the team is on the line after scores of 0 and 4 in the Adelaide Test, shared a motivational message on his Instagram handle the day after India’s defeat.

“If sometimes people demotivates you for something you try to do, that means you can do that but they can’t.”

Prithvi Shaw’s Instagram story on Sunday (Screenshot) Prithvi Shaw’s Instagram story on Sunday (Screenshot)

Shaw’s 4 in the second innings of the Adelaide Test came as part of a team collapse which consigned India to a big defeat and a 0-1 deficit in the four-match series. The 2nd Test begins on Saturday.

Shaw has played just five Tests so far and has amassed 339 runs at a highly respectable average of 42.4. However, his recent form — his highest score on the ongoing tour has been 40, in a warm-up match, and he failed to reach double digits in most of the matches for Delhi Capitals in the later half of the IPL season — has led to many question marks over whether he will be played in the 2nd Test vs Australia.

