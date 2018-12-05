Prithvi Shaw likely to return for Boxing Day Test, says Ravi Shastri

Prithvi Shaw is recovering quickly from his ankle injury and could well be back for India’s third Test against Australia in Melbourne, starting December 26, said coach Ravi Shastri on the eve of the opening Test. Shaw had injured his ankle while fielding during the practice game against Cricket Australia XI. He had lept to take a catch at the deep mid-wicket boundary when he twisted his ankle and went down in severe pain. He was then carried to the dressing room before scans at the hospital revealed a bigger concern.

“It was heartbreaking to see him go down the way he did but the good thing is he is recovering well. He has started walking, may be if we can get him running by the weekend, that will really be a good sign,” Shastri told Australian radio channel SEN’s Whateley. “With youth by his side, he might recover quickly, we will take a call as we go close to Perth,” he added.

India’s series against Australia, comprising of four Test matches, will begin in Adelaide on Thursday and he expects the hosts to come hard at captain Virat Kohli and his men.

“No team at home is a weak team, every team at home is a strong team, no matter which opposition you are playing against and I would imagine Australia to come out all guns blazing,” he said. “But we have the talent and experience, in the bowling department we have the skills, so it will be one heck of a series.”

Shastri conceded India need to do well consistently and not just in some sessions – something that saw India’s downfall in the Test series against England.

“You can’t have one or two good sessions, you have to compete the whole distance because matches can turn on its head in an hour or so. So the boys are aware of it and they know they have to be top of game at all times,” he said. “You need a collective effort, you need at least 6-7 guys delivering all the time and if that happens we can well be in the winning side.”