‘Always a thought at the back of the mind’: Prithvi Shaw on India comeback

Prithvi Shaw, who last played for India 5 years ago, said on Thursday that a comeback to the national side always plays at the back of his mind, but he prefers to stay in the present. Shaw was speaking to reporters in Kolkata after Maharashtra trounced hosts Bengal by 10 wickets in a Ranji Trophy match.

“There is always a thought at the back of the mind. But as much as I have experienced, I should not think so much ahead. Like I am giving you an interview now. After this, I will go to the room and then think what to do. I don’t think more than that. Just keep winning games. Have good training. Eat well,” he said.