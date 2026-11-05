‘Always a thought at the back of the mind’: Prithvi Shaw on India comeback

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Prithvi Shaw, who last played for India 5 years ago, said on Thursday that a comeback to the national side always plays at the back of his mind, but he prefers to stay in the present. Shaw was speaking to reporters in Kolkata after Maharashtra trounced hosts Bengal by 10 wickets in a Ranji Trophy match.
“There is always a thought at the back of the mind. But as much as I have experienced, I should not think so much ahead. Like I am giving you an interview now. After this, I will go to the room and then think what to do. I don’t think more than that. Just keep winning games. Have good training. Eat well,” he said.
Shaw has managed two half-centuries in seven innings this Ranji Trophy season, with his highest score of 70 coming against Delhi in Maharashtra’s opening match. Since then, his returns have been 7, 21, 0, 17 and 12.
“I feel in matches, some innings will go badly, and some will go well. After I get out, I don’t feel I should take much tension because there were some good balls, and in some, I have got out playing my own shots. So I feel in all these innings, there is no problem with the start. The batting is good; nothing is going wrong. It’s just a matter of one innings,” he said.
Last year, Shaw had moved from Mumbai and played for the Maharashtra state cricket team. “It’s a very good phase. I feel Mumbai and Pune are not too far apart. There is a difference of 1.5 to 2 hours, and I know a lot of players. Ritu (Gaikwad), Ankit (Bawne). There are a lot of players with whom I have played, and there is a good bond. So I never felt that I have come so far from here. I am very comfortable, and I have enjoyed it a lot,” the batter said.