Prithvi Shaw hits 74-ball century as India ‘A’ make comeback against West Indies ‘A’

Prithvi Shaw scored a century in the second innings and was batting on 101. (Express File Photo) Prithvi Shaw scored a century in the second innings and was batting on 101. (Express File Photo)

Prithvi Shaw scored a 74-ball century in the second innings as India ‘A’ reached 159 for no loss against West Indies ‘A’ in the unofficial Test match in England. Shaw was unbeaten on 101 at stumps and he was joined by his opening partner Mayank Agarwal who was batting on 54.

India ‘A’ now trail by only 91 runs in the second innings as West Indies A were bowled out for 383 in the first innings. Sunil Ambris struck century while Shamarh Brooks made 91 to steer the West Indies ‘A’. They got 250-run first innings lead.

West Indies ‘A’ were 82 for 3 in the 24th over when the two batsmen joined hands and Amris and Brooks shared a 152-run stand for the fourth wicket. Brooks’ 177-ball effort comprised 16 fours and a six while Ambris hit 20 boundaries in his 165-ball knock.

Raymon Reifer also frustrated the Indian bowlers as he scored 52 off 100 balls and helped his team cross 350-run mark.

For India ‘A’, Ankit Rajpoot picked up four wickets and gave less than three runs per over. Pacer Navdeep Saini finished with two wickets.

India ‘A’ then had a brisk start, in contrast to the one they had in the first innings. Both Shaw and Agarwal had failed to score in the first innings. India ‘A’ were bowled out for 133 in the first innings.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd