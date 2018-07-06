Prithvi Shaw hits 188 runs off 166 balls for India ‘A’ against West Indies ‘A’

Prithvi Shaw scored 188 runs off just 169 balls for India ‘A’. (Express File Photo) Prithvi Shaw scored 188 runs off just 169 balls for India ‘A’. (Express File Photo)

Prithvi Shaw has been in sublime touch for the side on this tour to England. He scored a couple of hundreds and a half-century in six List A matches. Now, he has carried that form into the four-day format too. Shaw struck a ton for India ‘A’ against West Indies ‘A’ in the second innings of the unofficial Test match at Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham. At Lunch on day three, Shaw was unbeaten on 160.

But Shaw was unlucky to miss out on a double century as he was dismissed for 188 after Lunch. He was in an attacking mood right from the start of the innings and reached his century in just 74 balls. His 188-run innings came off just 169 balls. Shaw hit 28 fours and two sixes in his innings, which was played at a strike rate of 111.24.

Sherman Lewis was the bowler who dismissed Shaw as he had him caught by Hemraj after Lunch. Lewis had earlier dismissed Shaw’s opening partner Mayank Agarwal as well. Both batsmen were dismissed for ducks in the first innings of the match but they turned the tables as Mayank notched up 68 in the second innings before getting out.

India ‘A’ were earlier bundled out for 133 with Hanuma Vihari top-scoring with 37. For West Indies A, Chemar Holder and Sherman Lewis shared 8 wickets between them.

They later rode on Sunil Ambris’ 128 and captain Shamarh Brooks 91 to post 383 before getting bowled out. India A were under pressure when they came out to bat in the second innings but Shaw along with Agarwal gave them a good start as the two stitched a stand of 181 runs for the first wicket.

Ravikumar Samarth who came in at number three remained unbeaten at 35 at lunch. For West Indies A, it was only Lewis who got success in the second innings.

