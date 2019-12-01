Prithvi Shaw dazzles for Mumbai, fans spot India captain’s signature on his bat

Prithvi Shaw smashed 53 off 27 balls for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy match on Wednesday. Prithvi Shaw smashed 53 off 27 balls for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy match on Wednesday.

Prithvi Shaw smashed 53 off 27 balls for Mumbai against Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy match on Wednesday, carrying on his fine run of form since his return from the doping ban imposed on him. However, it was a signature on his bat – by India skipper Virat Kohli – which caught the attention of fans.

Since his comeback, Shaw has scored three fifties in five innings. His scores in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy tournament have been 53 (27), 30 (17), 64 (39), 30 (19) and 63 (39).

On Wednesday, his blitzkrieg at the top of the order helped Mumbai mount a massive score in a must-win match. Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav also smashed fifties lower down the order as Mumbai posted a massive total of 243/3 in 20 overs, batting first.

Days before he was included in the Mumbai squad for the domestic T20 tournament, Shaw had promised his well-wishers that he would make a strong comeback. The opening batsman had been banned from all forms of cricket by the BCCI for a (retrospective) period of eight months in July after failing a dope test during the Mushtaq Ali Trophy in March.

Apart from playing for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, Shaw has represented India in two Test matches. In the home series played against West Indies last year, the 20-year-old completed a ton on his India Test debut and amassed 237 runs in three innings.

