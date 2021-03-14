scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 14, 2021
Prithvi Shaw continues dream run: Slams 30-ball fifty in final, first to score 800 runs in Vijay Hazare

Prithvi Shaw is the leading run-getter in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

March 14, 2021
Prithvi ShawShaw has taken his tally to 827 runs in the tournament and as a result, he has become the leading run-scorer. (BCCI)

Prithvi Shaw continued his incredible run of form when he slammed a 30-ball fifty in the finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Sunday. Chasing 313, Shaw scored 73 runs from just 39 balls which included nine fours and two sixes against Uttar Pradesh.

En route, he also became the first player to accumulate 827 runs in the tournament.

The Mumbai captain scored these runs at an astonishing average of 165.40 and a devastating strike rate of 138.29.

To better understand his dream run in the Vijay Hazare here are his list of scores in the knockout stage of the tournament–

185*(123)vs Saurashtra (Quarter-final).
165(122) vs Karnataka in (Semi-final).
73 (39) vs Uttar Pradesh in Final.

Shaw carried off the field after being hit on shin

Earlier, Shaw was carried off the field after being hit on the shin during the final.

The incident occurred in the 24th over of the innings when Prithvi, who was fielding in the first slip, got hit on the shin after Uttar Pradesh opener Madhav Kaushik slapped a shot off young leg-spinner Prashant Solanki.

The ball hit Shaw on the left leg’s shin and the diminutive right-handed opener, who had hit four centuries including an unbeaten double hundred in the tournament so far, looked in pain and was down on the ground.

He was immediately taken off the field by the physio and his teammates. Shaw was, however, back on the field after being treated for the injury.

