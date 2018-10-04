‘It’s been the Shaw Show’ Former cricketers applaud Prithvi Shaw’s confident hundred

Prithvi Shaw scored his maiden Test hundred from 99 balls. (Source: AP) Prithvi Shaw scored his maiden Test hundred from 99 balls. (Source: AP)

Prithvi Shaw’s Test career had already been heralded for becoming the youngest since Sachin Tendulkar to be handed the cap as a specialist batsman since 1989. It got much, much better by Thursday afternoon in Rajkot as he brought up his 100 with a double from 99 balls. In so doing, he became the 15th Indian to score a Test century on debut and first since Rohit Sharma in 2013.

The 18-year-old from Mumbai also became the third quickest to score a century – with 99 balls – behind Shikhar Dhawan and Dwayne Smith.

Shaw, at 18 years 329 days also became the second youngest India to score a Test century after Tendulkar reached the mark when he was 17 years and 107 days. Sachin’s maiden ton had come against England in Manchester in 1990.

Other Indians to score century on Test debut are: Lala Amarnath, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly, Deepak Shodhan, AG Kirpal Singh, Abbas Ali Baig, Hanukant Singh, Gundappa Viswanath, Surinder Amarnath, Mohammad Azharuddin, Pravin Amre, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma.

Former cricketers and pundits alike expressed their joy at seeing the confidence with which Shaw carried himself and brought up his maiden Test hundred.

Such a beautiful moment for young @PrithviShaw. Almost a child. Bats like he knows no fear. No inhibitions. This is a different generation! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 4 October 2018

Wonderful century on debut for Prithvi Shaw. Great to see a 18 year old go out and play his natural game. Got a bright future. #IndvWI pic.twitter.com/e86XPsg6ho — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 4 October 2018

Is ladke mein kuch toh bahut khaas hai. Looked that he belongs here from the very first ball he faced. A sign of things to come, well played Prithvi Shaw #IndvWI — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 4 October 2018

What a moment! 18 years of age, debuting for India’s test cricket squad and scores a century! 💯 Well done Prithvi Shaw! #INDvWI @PrithviShaw — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 4 October 2018

Chuffed to see this brilliant hundred on debut by Prithvi Shaw. Wish he gets many more! #IndiaVsWestIndies — Anirudh Chaudhry (@AnirudhChaudhry) 4 October 2018

Wow .. 18 yrs old @PrithviShaw .. Test 💯 on debut .. Looks like #India have another superstar that has arrived on the scene !!! #INDvWI — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 4 October 2018

It’s been the Shaw show. Congratulations Prithvi Shaw, abhi toh bas shuruaat hai , ladke mein bahut dum hai #IndvWI pic.twitter.com/obEcSylvCV — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 4 October 2018

Congratulations to Prithvi Shaw for a hundred on debut. Love the fact that he can score at a strike rate of 100 just batting instinctively without looking to over attack or by taking risks. 👏👏👏🙏#PrithviShaw — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 4 October 2018

Eerie parallels with a certain icon for @PrithviShaw. Massive innings in school cricket to announce himself followed by debut hundreds in Ranji and Duleep. #IndvWI #prodigy — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) 4 October 2018

What is better than making a debut? Smashing a century on debut! Congratulations and well played, @PrithviShaw! #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/TaBG856kAt — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) 4 October 2018

What a brilliant way to start off his career! Congratulations @PrithviShaw. Really enjoying this innings. Superb knock! #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/ut6DP2768Q — R P Singh (@rpsingh) 4 October 2018

A century on Test Debut. A century of sheer dominance. As if he was playing his 100th Test and not first….well done, young man. Many more to come #PrithviShaw #IndvWI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 4, 2018

Prithvi opened the batting for India alongside KL Rahul in the absence of Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan. India are looking to bolster their opening slot ahead of the tour of Australia.

