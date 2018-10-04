‘It’s been the Shaw Show’ Former cricketers applaud Prithvi Shaw’s confident hundred

Follow Us:
Thursday, October 04, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
Former cricketers and pundits alike expressed their joy at seeing the confidence with which Prithvi Shaw carried himself and brought up his maiden Test hundred.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 4, 2018 1:36:49 pm
India's cricketer Prithvi Shaw celebrates his century during the first day of the first cricket test match between India and West Indies in Rajkot Prithvi Shaw scored his maiden Test hundred from 99 balls. (Source: AP)
Prithvi Shaw’s Test career had already been heralded for becoming the youngest since Sachin Tendulkar to be handed the cap as a specialist batsman since 1989. It got much, much better by Thursday afternoon in Rajkot as he brought up his 100 with a double from 99 balls. In so doing, he became the 15th Indian to score a Test century on debut and first since Rohit Sharma in 2013.

The 18-year-old from Mumbai also became the third quickest to score a century – with 99 balls – behind Shikhar Dhawan and Dwayne Smith.

Shaw, at 18 years 329 days also became the second youngest India to score a Test century after Tendulkar reached the mark when he was 17 years and 107 days. Sachin’s maiden ton had come against England in Manchester in 1990.

Other Indians to score century on Test debut are: Lala Amarnath, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly, Deepak Shodhan, AG Kirpal Singh, Abbas Ali Baig, Hanukant Singh, Gundappa Viswanath, Surinder Amarnath, Mohammad Azharuddin, Pravin Amre, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma.

Former cricketers and pundits alike expressed their joy at seeing the confidence with which Shaw carried himself and brought up his maiden Test hundred.

Prithvi opened the batting for India alongside KL Rahul in the absence of Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan. India are looking to bolster their opening slot ahead of the tour of Australia.

