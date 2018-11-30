India vs Australia: Ankle injury forces Prithvi Shaw to miss first Test in Adelaide

Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out of the opening Test of the four match series against Australia due to an ankle injury he picked up on the third day of the practice match against Cricket Australia XI. This creates a headache for the Indian team management ahead of the first Test at Adelaide starting December 6.

BCCI confirmed the opener suffered a “lateral ligament injury” when attempting to catch a Max Bryant six on the deep mid-wicket boundary rope in the morning session of the practice game.

“Shaw underwent scans this morning and the reports revealed a lateral ligament injury,” BCCI said in a statement. “Shaw will be unavailable for the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. He will undergo an intensive rehabilitation program to hasten the recovery and be available for selection at the earliest.”

Shaw rolled over on his left ankle while going for the catch, with his ankle bending 90-degrees inwards underneath him as he landed, then tumbled to the ground and over the rope. Physios from both teams came to his aid before he was carried off the field by India’s physio Patrick Farhart and a member of the Indian team staff.

The development comes as a major blow for India with Shaw a definite inclusion in the team for Adelaide with his partner the doubt. India’s batting coach Sanjay Bangar had hinted at the team being unsure over including an out of form KL Rahul who has averaged just 24.70 in 2018 with only two 50+ scores in 18 innings. With Shaw ruled out, it opens the door for Mayank Agarwal or Shikhar Dhawan to come in while India could also opt to move Murali Vijay in the opening slot.

Shaw, who made a Test century on debut last month against the West Indies, continued his rich form in Australia with a sublime 66 from 69 balls on day two. The right-hander hit 11 fours before he was bowled around the legs by leg-spinner Dan Fallins attempting a sweep shot that left him performing the splits.