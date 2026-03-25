Prithvi Shaw aims to return to Indian team: ‘I feel I’m giving not just 100%, but 200% to make that comeback’

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Former India player Prithvi Shaw on Wednesday opened up on his aim to eventually return to the national side. Shaw last played for India in white ball formats back in 2021 while his last red-ball game was in 2018. Since then, Shaw’s career has faced its fair share of ups and downs with the batter failing to live up to his early potential.
“There’s no doubt that I have to come back to the Indian team. That’s exactly why I’m playing and why I’m working so hard. The amount of effort I used to put in, I put in three times more today. I don’t usually like to talk about it, but I feel I’m giving not just 100%, but 200% to make that comeback. Whether it’s winning a trophy, a match day, or even a practice day—I try to give 200%. If I’m not feeling good, I won’t practice. You don’t get anything by practising at 50%. If you’re on the ground, you give your 100%, or you don’t come to the ground at all,” Shaw said to PTI Videos.
“Whatever ups and downs happened, I faced them with respect and a smile. As you grow up, you realise your own mistakes. You don’t need seniors or mentors to tell you what you already know. It’s better if you understand those things yourself beforehand and then move forward,” he added.
VIDEO | On the comeback to the Indian Team, cricketer Prithvi Shaw says, “There’s no doubt that I have to come back to the Indian team. That’s exactly why I’m playing and why I’m working so hard. The amount of effort I used to put in, I put in three times more today. I don’t… pic.twitter.com/AaOmnAJ9fw
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 25, 2026
Widely rated as one of the most exciting young talents in the world during his teenage years, Shaw’s international career petered out after five Tests, six ODIs and a T20I, with his last match for India coming in July 2021. He remained prolific in the domestic scene for a couple of years after that as well before his sharp decline.
Shaw had a torrid domestic season in 2024 in which he was dropped by Mumbai due to issues with his fitness and discipline. In 2025, he was granted a no-objection certificate from Mumbai to change teams in June and he went on to represent Mahahrashtra.
He found a bit of his old flair back when he smashed the second-fastest Ranji Trophy Elite double century against Chandigarh in October. On the back of his domestic performances, he was bought by the Delhi Capitals in the auction and will play for them in the upcoming IPL.
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