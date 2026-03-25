Prithvi Shaw aims to return to Indian team: ‘I feel I’m giving not just 100%, but 200% to make that comeback’

Former India player Prithvi Shaw on Wednesday opened up on his aim to eventually return to the national side. Shaw last played for India in white ball formats back in 2021 while his last red-ball game was in 2018. Since then, Shaw’s career has faced its fair share of ups and downs with the batter failing to live up to his early potential.

“There’s no doubt that I have to come back to the Indian team. That’s exactly why I’m playing and why I’m working so hard. The amount of effort I used to put in, I put in three times more today. I don’t usually like to talk about it, but I feel I’m giving not just 100%, but 200% to make that comeback. Whether it’s winning a trophy, a match day, or even a practice day—I try to give 200%. If I’m not feeling good, I won’t practice. You don’t get anything by practising at 50%. If you’re on the ground, you give your 100%, or you don’t come to the ground at all,” Shaw said to PTI Videos.