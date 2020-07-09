‘He has the ability of Virender Sehwag’: Wasim Jaffer lauds ‘special’ Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw scored a Test century on debut in 2018. (File Photo/BCCI) Prithvi Shaw scored a Test century on debut in 2018. (File Photo/BCCI)

Prithvi Shaw can become the new Virender Sehwag for the Indian team if he can understand his game better, said former cricketer Wasim Jaffer.

Speaking with Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel, Jaffer said, “I think he (Prithvi Shaw) is a special player, without a doubt. The shots he hits, if he gets going, he has the ability of Virender Sehwag I feel. He can completely demolish an attack.”

However, Jaffer added that Shaw needs to moderate his approach from time to time, giving the example of how he fell to short deliveries on the tour of New Zealand twice.

“But somewhere I feel he needs to understand his game better, where he needs to take a backseat. I feel he got found out a little bit in New Zealand, got dismissed two times off a short delivery. He fell into their trap,” said Jaffer.

Jaffer also suggested that the improvement in Shaw’s game can come about through a changed approach off the field.

“I also feel that he needs to get more disciplined in his off-field life. Because I feel he has the game to succeed at international level. But he needs to be a lot more disciplined outside cricket also,” the former Mumbai and Vidarbha batsman said.

In 2018, Shaw became the 15th Indian batsman to score a Test century on debut when he hit 134 against West Indies in Rajkot. He showed some fine touch during the New Zealand series as well, but was dismissed after getting starts.

