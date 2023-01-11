‘Prithvi Shaw. 379. Madness’: Suryakumar Yadav’s epic reaction on Shaw’s Ranji milestone

Amassing 379 runs on the second day of Mumbai’s Group B match against Assam, Prithvi Shaw on Wednesday made the second-highest Ranji Trophy score of all time.

While Shaw achieved this amazing feat, the cricketing world has been pouring in words of admiration for the young batter all over the social media.

Joining them, India’s best T20 batter, Suryakumar Yadav also praised Shaw as he took to Twitter and wrote, “𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐯𝐢 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐰. 𝟑𝟕𝟗. 𝐌𝐚𝐝𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬.”

Shaw has become the ninth batter to go past 350 in a Ranji innings, breaking records of Swapnil Gugale (351*), Cheteshwar Pujara (352), VVS Laxman (353), Samit Gohel (359*), Vijay Merchant (359*), MV Sridhar (366) and Sanjay Manjrekar (377). He also holds the record of highest individual score for Mumbai in history.

He is now only behind Maharashtra’s Bhausaheb Nimbalkar. Nimbalkar has the record of the highest Ranji Trophy score and the highest first-class score by an Indian batter registered under his name.

Once the new kid on the block, Prithvi Shaw’s descent into the sidelines was as rapid as his ascent. He was only 18, spotting just a faint outline of a moustache, when he reeled out a hundred on Test debut against the West Indies in Rajkot and was drummed up as the future of Indian cricket.

Five years on, he has endured failures, injuries and rejection. But with a sparkling maiden first class triple hundred during the Ranji Trophy game against Assam, Shaw demonstrated that his chapter in Indian cricket is far from over. Rather, his best days could yet be in the future. [Read More on Prithvi Shaw’s journey]