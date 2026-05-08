Prince Yadav on learning from Mohammed Shami at LSG: ‘Gives different level of confidence’

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Lucknow Super Giants pacer Prince Yadav credited senior India fast bowler Mohammed Shami for helping him grow in confidence after his three-wicket haul against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Lucknow on Thursday.
Prince returned figures of 3/33 in four overs and said regular conversations with Shami have helped him improve as a bowler.
“We keep talking to him. In fact, Mohammed Shami is also there. We keep talking about positive things and how to deliver well,” Prince said during the post-match press conference.
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“I have learnt a lot from him. But the best thing about him is that whenever a bowler is bowling, he stands at mid-on or mid-off.
“If an experienced bowler stands with you, it gives you a different level of confidence.”
With 20 runs needed in the final over, Rishabh Pant had to choose between bowling Shahbaz Ahmed or spinner Digvesh Rathi. Pant backed Rathi, and the young spinner responded by helping Lucknow Super Giants close out the win.
Prince said the team never doubted Rathi’s ability under pressure.
“As you saw, Rathi did well last year, and he is doing well this year as well. He is a good bowler,” Prince said.
“We never had any doubt that he would do well. He delivered well for us.”
The victory was LSG’s third win of IPL 2026 and kept them alive in the playoff race. Prince said the dressing room atmosphere had remained positive despite the ups and downs of the season.
“The atmosphere in the dressing room was good earlier as well, and it is good now as well. We keep losing and winning in cricket, but our team is putting in a lot of effort,” he said.
“We are not thinking too much about the playoffs. We are thinking match by match, and we will try to do well.”
LSG next face Chennai Super Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.