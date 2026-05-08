Prince Yadav on learning from Mohammed Shami at LSG: ‘Gives different level of confidence’

Prince Yadav credited Mohammed Shami after his three-for against RCB in Lucknow. (CREIMAS)

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Prince Yadav credited senior India fast bowler Mohammed Shami for helping him grow in confidence after his three-wicket haul against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Lucknow on Thursday.

Prince returned figures of 3/33 in four overs and said regular conversations with Shami have helped him improve as a bowler.

“We keep talking to him. In fact, Mohammed Shami is also there. We keep talking about positive things and how to deliver well,” Prince said during the post-match press conference.

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“I have learnt a lot from him. But the best thing about him is that whenever a bowler is bowling, he stands at mid-on or mid-off.