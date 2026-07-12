Prince and Bishnoi named injury replacements for Rana and Chakarvarthy, respectively

Indian players Harshit Rana and Varun Chakarvarthy have been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series and three-match Zimbabwe T20I series due to hamstring injuries. Prince Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi have been named as replacements.

“Rana reported a sudden onset of discomfort in his right hamstring during the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge. Subsequent scans revealed a Grade 1 hamstring injury. He has been ruled out of the forthcoming ODI series against England and will report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) for further assessment and management,” stated BCCI in its press release.

“Chakaravarthy also reported a sudden onset of discomfort in his left hamstring during the third T20I against England. An MRI scan subsequently revealed a Grade 2 hamstring injury. Based on specialist medical advice, he has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe. He will report to the BCCI COE for further management,” it further added.