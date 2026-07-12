Prince and Bishnoi named injury replacements for Rana and Chakarvarthy, respectively

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Indian players Harshit Rana and Varun Chakarvarthy have been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series and three-match Zimbabwe T20I series due to hamstring injuries. Prince Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi have been named as replacements.
“Rana reported a sudden onset of discomfort in his right hamstring during the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge. Subsequent scans revealed a Grade 1 hamstring injury. He has been ruled out of the forthcoming ODI series against England and will report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) for further assessment and management,” stated BCCI in its press release.
“Chakaravarthy also reported a sudden onset of discomfort in his left hamstring during the third T20I against England. An MRI scan subsequently revealed a Grade 2 hamstring injury. Based on specialist medical advice, he has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe. He will report to the BCCI COE for further management,” it further added.
India was whitewashed 4-0 in the T20I series on Saturday after their 56-run loss at Southampton. Shreyas Iyer, who took over the captaincy from Suryakumar Yadav, has remained winless six games into his tenure. The series before the England series against Ireland in Belfast ended with the Irish winning 2-0.
“Firstly, the conditions, the awareness, the adaptation to the wickets. I feel that every ground we played at, this was probably the best wicket we played on so far. So you saw even when we batted today, the approach was completely different. And it’s all about adaptation, I feel. The conditions changed, kept changing right from match one. But yeah, as professionals, we need to learn and be aware of all these conditions,” Iyer said after the loss on Saturday.
India’s updated squad for England ODIs: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav
India’s updated squad for Zimbabwe T20Is: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Ravi Bishnoi
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