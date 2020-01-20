Who can forget Kumble bowling with an injury and what Dravid-Laxman did: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi told students to remember that “every failure is a step towards success”. PM Narendra Modi told students to remember that “every failure is a step towards success”.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed students and teachers from across the country during the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ event held at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. During the interaction, PM Narendra Modi told students to remember that “every failure is a step towards success”.

The prime minister mentioned the India-Australia test series in 2001 to drive home his point. “The mood was not very good. But, in those moments can we ever forget what Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman did? They turned the match around. We can add enthusiasm to every aspect of life. A temporary setback doesn’t mean success is not waiting. In fact, a setback may mean the best is yet to come,” remarked PM Narendra Modi.

“Similarly, who can forget Kumble bowling with an injury. This is the power of motivation and positive thinking,” the BJP leader, who had then become the chief minister for the first time, said.

Kumble was hit on his chin during the batting and it was a big blow. But the fighter in ‘Jumbo’ refused to leave the battlefield and came out with his face bandaged. He bowled 14 overs and took the wicket of Lara. He did not play the full game though and the match was drawn.

He further said: “I would urge students to be confident about their own preparation. Do not enter the exam hall with any sort of pressure. Do not worry about what the others are doing.Have faith in yourself and focus on what you’ve prepared.”

‘Hope students act on the Fundamental Duties enshrined in Constitution’

Motivating students to follow the Fundamental Duties enshrined in the Indian Constitution, PM Modi said,

“There’s a fine connection between our rights and responsibilities. Our rights are directly dependent on the responsibilities performed by others. Have you ever thought where will you be in 2047, at the completion of 100 years of India’s independence?

“You’d be leading someone, somewhere in life. If you get a broken and dilapidated country when you become a leader, would you able to lead well? I hope this generation takes it upon themselves to act on some of the Fundamental Duties enshrined in our Constitution.”

