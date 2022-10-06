scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Dwaine Pretorius ruled out of T20 World Cup

The pace bowling allrounder, who was the joint-highest wicket-taker for South Africa in the T20 World Cup last year, sustained the injury during the third T20I against India in Indore

Pretorius had returned with figures of 3 for 26 as South Africa won the match by 49 runs for a 1-2 result in favour of India. (Twitter/Cricket South Africa)

South African allrounder Dwaine Pretorius has been ruled out of the ongoing ODI series in India and the upcoming T20 World Cup due to a fractured left thumb, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Thursday.

The pace bowling allrounder, who was the joint-highest wicket-taker for South Africa in the T20 World Cup last year, sustained the injury during the third T20I against India in Indore — the only match he played in the series.

He had returned with figures of 3 for 26 as South Africa won the match by 49 runs for a 1-2 result in favour of India.

“The nature of the injury requires surgical intervention and Dwaine will consult the Cricket South Africa designated hand surgeon on arrival in South Africa,” CSA chief medical officer Dr Shuaib Manjra said.

Pretorius has featured in eight T20Is so far in 2022, taking 12 wickets at an average of 20.66 and most importantly, scoring quick runs with the bat down the order.

“Normal rehabilitation procedures will follow to ensure he speedily returns to playing cricket,” Manjra said.

Marco Jansen, who also features in their T20 World Cup reserves list, was added to the South African ODI squad and it remains to be seen whether he also makes the cut for the showpiece in Australia beginning October 16.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...Premium
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...Premium
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...Premium
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...Premium
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...

Middle-order batter Rassie van der Dussen was earlier ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a broken finger.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 06:09:41 pm
Next Story

As Amit Shah heads for JP village, JD(U), RJD slam BJP play for socialist icon 

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

PM Modi declares 36th National Games open at dazzling ceremony
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 06: Latest News