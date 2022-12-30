Praying for your recovery: Virat Kohli’s message to Rishabh Pant after accident

Former India captain Virat Kohli on Friday sent a message to Rishabh Pant after the wicketkeeper-batter was injured in an accident in the wee hours of the day.

“Get well soon @RishabhPant17. Praying for your recovery,” Kohli wrote on Twitter. The two last played together in the recently-concluded Test series against Bangladesh.

According to a BCCI statement, Pant had two cuts on his forehead and a ligament tear in his right knee. He also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back, the statement added.

Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment.

Pant, who was hospitalised on Friday after being involved in a car crash early on Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand, was severely injured during the accident. He was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre where he was treated for impact injuries. Thereafter, he was shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun.

Earlier, talking to the media, Medical Superintendent at Max Hospital, Dehradun, Dr Ashish Yagnik said that prima facie they did not find any serious injuries on the cricketer and he is stable. “He is under evaluation and a team of doctors is attending to him. Only after some tests can we tell more. As of now, he is stable and there is not much to worry about,” Yagnik said.

“A team of doctors is talking to him and based on what he is telling us about the injuries, he is getting evaluated. Prima facie, we did not find any serious injuries. Orthopaedic and plastic surgeons are attending him,” Yagnik further said, adding that the hospital will soon issue a health bulletin.