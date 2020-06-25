Pravin Tambe set to play for Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL 2020

Pravin Tambe has played for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL. (Source: File Photo/BCCI) Pravin Tambe has played for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL. (Source: File Photo/BCCI)

India’s Pravin Tambe was unable to feature in IPL 2020 after he was disqualified by the BCCI. But now the 48-year-old leg-spinner from Mumbai is all set for a stint in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The indianexpress.com understands that Tambe has been signed by the Trinbago Knight Riders after the leg-spinner confirmed the same.

“I am fit and since the BCCI does not allow me to take part in its competitions why shouldn’t I play in other leagues. I am eligible to play outside. I have got picked by TKR. I will also take all necessary precautions and follow protocols before going there,” he told this website.

“I am working on my physical fitness at home and so yes definitely looking forward to this edition,” added Tambe who is the oldest player in the draft.

Tambe, who was played for IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals between 2013 and 2015, has also plied his service in the T10 league.

In the 2020 IPL auction, the Kolkata Knight Riders bought him at the auctions was he was forced to withdraw after the Indian cricket board pulled him up for playing in unsanctioned cricket leagues like the T10.

Tambe will be joined by hard-hitting Railways and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Asad Pathan. 36-year-old Pathan who hails from Gujarat is part of the draft without a base price.

So far the CPL draft has attracted as many as 537 players from 23 countries and it will be a virtual event due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CPL is scheduled to be held between August 18 and September 10 behind closed doors in Trinidad & Tobago, after permission from the local government.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd