Pravin Tambe registers record-breaking hat-trick in T10 league

Indian cricketer Pravin Tambe became the first player in the history of T10 league to pick up a hat-trick against Kerala Knights on Thursday on his way to five-wicket haul for the Sindhis.

Advertising

The 47-year old Tambe, who had earlier played for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) under captain Rahul Dravid, bagged the best figures of the 10-over format after Afghanistan batsman Mohammad Shahzad slammed 74 off 16-balls, including 6 fours and 8 sixes, against the Sindhis, to register the highest score by an individual batsman in the tournament so far.

Tambe shone from the first over as he removed Chris Gayle in his second delivery. He then claimed the wickets of Eoin Morgan, Kieron Pollad and Fabien Allen in the 4th, 5th and 6th deliveries of the same over to achieve the historic hattrick in the tournament. The spinner then claimed the wicket of Upul Tharanga to achieve the figures of 5/15 in his two-over spell, the best in T10 League history.

South Africa’s Wayne Parnell and Pakistan’s Sohail Tanvir combined to help Kerala Knights register a total of register a total of 103/7 in 10 overs despite Tambe’s feat. Chasing 104, Shane Watson (50*) and Anton Devchich (49) partnership of 80-runs helped Sindhis beat Kerala Knights by nine wickets.

A spell worth remembering! Congratulations to Pravin Tambe!#T10League pic.twitter.com/DTkRzIUCrB — T10 League (@T10League) 22 November 2018

The tournament began in UAE on Wednesday, October 21.