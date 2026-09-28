Ex-India pacer Praveen Kumar applies to be a BCCI junior selector

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Former India pacer Praveen Kumar has applied for a place on the BCCI’s junior selection committee.
The 39-year-old from Uttar Pradesh says he wants to give something back to the game. “Yes, I have applied for the junior selection committee. I have retired and I wanted to contribute to cricket. I have done coaching before and I was a selector in UPCA earlier, so I thought of applying,” Kumar told The Indian Express.
Kumar played six Tests, 68 ODIs and 10 T20Is for India before retiring from all forms of the game in 2018. He was India’s leading wicket-taker on the 2011 tour of England, with 15 wickets, including 5/106 at Lord’s, and took 10 wickets in four games as India won the 2008 CB Series in Australia. He is from Central Zone, where he is likely to face stiff competition. Sudeep Tyagi, who played four ODIs and one T20I for India and was a selector for Hyderabad last season, has also applied, as has fellow Uttar Pradesh pacer Ashish Winston Zaidi.
From West Zone, former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar has applied, along with former Mumbai batsman Manoj Joglekar.
The BCCI opened applications on August 24, and the new panel will replace the one headed by S Sharath. It has sought applications for five posts, each with distinct responsibilities. The committee will select age-group teams up to Under-22 for coaching camps and for India’s junior fixtures against domestic and international opposition, at home and overseas, across formats. It will scout players through domestic and international matches and help build a talent pool and bench strength for the junior teams, according to a BCCI press release.
It will also organise BCCI junior tournaments and overseas junior tours, and handle the conduct and administration of junior competitions. Another part of the brief is to promote strong ethical values among young cricketers, through interactions with senior and former players, on issues such as drugs, betting and match-fixing.
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