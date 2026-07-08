Pratika Rawal ruled out of India’s one-off Test vs England

Pratika Rawal of India during Day 3 of the Pink ball Test match between Australia women and India women at WACA Ground in Perth on March 8, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Ahead of their historic one-off Test vs England, set to start on Friday, India suffered a blow when opener Pratika Rawal was ruled out due to a knee injury. Head coach Amol Muzumdar said that Rawal suffered a cut on her knee during an India A game in Taunton earlier this month. Priya Punia has been added to the squad as her replacement.

“Pratika has been ruled out of the Test match due to her injury in the India A match. She has got a cut on her knee which required some stitches. She is out for the Test match and Priya Punia has been added into the squad,” said Mujumdar.