Pratika Rawal ruled out of India’s one-off Test vs England

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Ahead of their historic one-off Test vs England, set to start on Friday, India suffered a blow when opener Pratika Rawal was ruled out due to a knee injury. Head coach Amol Muzumdar said that Rawal suffered a cut on her knee during an India A game in Taunton earlier this month. Priya Punia has been added to the squad as her replacement.
“Pratika has been ruled out of the Test match due to her injury in the India A match. She has got a cut on her knee which required some stitches. She is out for the Test match and Priya Punia has been added into the squad,” said Mujumdar.
Rawal debuted in Test whites against Australia earlier this year and scored 81 runs in two innings including a half century in the second innings.
“Test cricket is the most beautiful format. Since childhood my father and coach have told me that performing well in this format is very important. When you are groomed in that manner, it naturally becomes your favourite format,” Pratika had told PTI back then.
Pratika also revealed how she got inspired for the format by closely watching some of the greatest batters in the game. “I have watched many videos of great batters like Viv Richards, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara and Ricky Ponting. The way they used to play in Test cricket has always inspired me,” she had said.
Calling for more opportunities in the longest format, she had stressed its impact beyond just cricketing skills. “The more Test matches we play, the better it will be. The experience of playing Test cricket not only improves you as a cricketer but also helps you grow as an individual.”
This was the latest setback for the player who had also suffered a heartbreak in the ODI World Cup at home last year when she twisted her ankle to be forced out of the tournament. She had scored 308 runs in just six innings to begin the World Cup, before injury cut her campaign short.
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