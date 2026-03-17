Pratika Rawal calls for more women Tests, terms format ‘most beautiful’

Pratika played an important role in helping India avoid an innings defeat in Australia this month, scoring a well-composed 63 runs from 137 balls in second-innings. (CREIMAS)

India batter Pratika Rawal has advocated for more women’s Test matches, calling the longest format the ‘most beautiful’ and the ultimate examination of a cricketer’s character. After a composed half-century on her Test debut in Australia, the 25-year-old highlighted how the red-ball format continues to shape her game and mindset.

“Test cricket is the most beautiful format. Since childhood my father and coach have told me that performing well in this format is very important. When you are groomed in that manner, it naturally becomes your favourite format,” Pratika told PTI.

While participating in the one-off day-night Test match in Australia earlier this month with the Indian women’s team, Pratika played an important role in helping India avoid being beaten by an innings, scoring a well-composed 63 runs from 137 balls in second-innings.