Pratika Rawal calls for more women Tests, terms format ‘most beautiful’

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India batter Pratika Rawal has advocated for more women’s Test matches, calling the longest format the ‘most beautiful’ and the ultimate examination of a cricketer’s character. After a composed half-century on her Test debut in Australia, the 25-year-old highlighted how the red-ball format continues to shape her game and mindset.
“Test cricket is the most beautiful format. Since childhood my father and coach have told me that performing well in this format is very important. When you are groomed in that manner, it naturally becomes your favourite format,” Pratika told PTI.
While participating in the one-off day-night Test match in Australia earlier this month with the Indian women’s team, Pratika played an important role in helping India avoid being beaten by an innings, scoring a well-composed 63 runs from 137 balls in second-innings.
Pratika also revealed how she got inspired for the format by closely watching some of the greatest batters in the game. “I have watched many videos of great batters like Viv Richards, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara and Ricky Ponting. The way they used to play in Test cricket has always inspired me,” she told PTI.
Calling for more opportunities in the longest format, she stressed its impact beyond just cricketing skills. “The more Test matches we play, the better it will be. The experience of playing Test cricket not only improves you as a cricketer but also helps you grow as an individual.”
Pratika had already scored 308 runs in just six innings to begin the ICC Women’s World Cup, before injury cut her campaign short. However, she has one of the best ODI records of 1,189 runs in 27 ODIs including two centuries and eight half-centuries and certainly continues to grow as a player competing at the highest level in women’s cricket.
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