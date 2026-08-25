Hard lengths, consistency, pressure: Prasidh Krishna’s recipe for success

There was a temptation, after Prasidh Krishna’s spell in the second innings at Galle, to view his success as a product of conditions: steep bounce, movement off the surface and awkward lengths. Colombo offered a sterner test. Could he reproduce that discomfort on a dissimilar pitch? On the third day, Prasidh responded to the doubts emphatically.

His Colombo spell was not a carbon copy of the one at Galle, which is encouraging for his overall development. The methods remained the same – hard lengths, bounce, movement and relentless pressure – but the execution changed based on what was on offer in Colombo.

From his fourth over, the pacer settled into the rhythm that had made him so awkward to face at Galle: attacking the body and the top of off-stump with hard lengths, mixing it with the short ball, before returning to the channel outside off. There was enough pace to hurry batsmen, and enough consistency to trouble them.

MISCUED AND TAKEN! 👊 Prasidh Krishna goes short once more, and Kamindu Mendis pulls it straight to Ravindra Jadeja. 😬 Watch #SLvIND 2nd Test, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #BeautifulGameOfTestCricket pic.twitter.com/loq7KOa8e0 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 25, 2026

Kamil Mishara received an early warning in the eighth over. Prasidh angled a short ball into the left-hander, and it beat his attempted pull to strike the forearm. It wasn’t a wicket, but it told Mishara he couldn’t just line up and attack the rising delivery.

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Prasidh followed it with a good-length ball outside off, which Mishara left alone. He then went short again before returning to the channel. The plan was clear: keep changing the length and don’t let the batsman off the hook.

The reward came soon. On the third ball of the 10th over, Prasidh got the ball to climb onto Mishara. The opener had already looked uncomfortable against the shorter delivery, and when he tried to fend, it caught the gloves and lobbed through to Dhruv Jurel.

Prasidh Krishna of India celebrates the wicket of Kamil Mishara of Sri Lanka during Day 3 of the 2nd Test match between Sri Lanka and India at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo, Sri Lanka, on August 25, 2026. (CREIMAS) Prasidh Krishna of India celebrates the wicket of Kamil Mishara of Sri Lanka during Day 3 of the 2nd Test match between Sri Lanka and India at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo, Sri Lanka, on August 25, 2026. (CREIMAS)

The consistency was evident against Pasindu Sooriyabandara as well. The first ball of the 12th over climbed onto the right-hander, forcing him into a defensive shot on the on-side. The fourth ball was a bouncer.

A few overs later, Prasidh returned to the channel outside off, getting Sooriyabandara to play and miss. His feet hardly moved as he poked at a delivery that held its line.

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No breathing space

That sequence captured what Prasidh had done so effectively in Galle. He was not relying only on movement. He kept the batsmen guessing by deliveries at the body, short of a length and outside off, while maintaining his pace.

With Kamindu Mendis and Sooriyabandara building a steady partnership, Prasidh didn’t alter his approach radically, only tightened his lengths. The first ball to Kamindu angled in from round the wicket, followed by deliveries around good or back-of-a-length areas.

Then came the payoff. On the last ball, Prasidh bowled into the wicket. It was there to be pulled, but Kamindu failed to keep it down, and Ravindra Jadeja took the catch at mid-wicket. Once again, the wicket was less about an individual ball than the pressure built before it.

Prasidh’s work against Dhananjaya de Silva carried the same underlying quality. Prasidh mixed hard lengths with fuller deliveries, leaving the right-hander uncertain whether to stay back or come forward.

Prasidh Krishna strikes first this morning! 🔥 Kamil Mishara undone by a sharp short ball that climbed awkwardly. Watch #SLvIND 2nd Test, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #BeautifulGameOfTestCricket pic.twitter.com/Bo8j4Zx1yB — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 25, 2026

There were reminders, though, that the method carried risk. Sonal Dinusha showed it later by rocking back and hammering a short ball to the deep backward-square boundary. But those moments were exceptions.

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The larger picture, though, was of sustained pressure. That made Colombo a continuation of Galle. In the first Test, Prasidh showed he could use bounce and movement to take wickets. In Colombo, he showed that he could create the same pressure through discipline, pace and consistency.

His spell of 3/47 in 14 overs showed that his Galle performance was not just about helpful conditions. He carried the same method to Colombo, adjusted his lengths and kept asking questions.