‘Krishna has looked ahead in all aspects’: Kaif, Pujara praise pacer as IND enforce follow-on vs SL

Prasidh Krishna of India celebrates the wicket of Kamindu Mendis of Sri Lanka during Day 3 of the 2nd Test match between Sri Lanka and India at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo, Sri Lanka, on August 25, 2026. (CREIMAS)

India found themselves in a comfortable position to win the Colombo Test and seal the series 2-0 after captain Shubman Gill enforced a follow-on against Sri Lanka on Day 4. Debutant spinner Saransh Jain picked the last two wickets on Wednesday, as the hosts fell 13 runs short of avoiding the follow-on. Much of the credit, however, belongs to pacer Prasidh Krishna, who ripped through the Sri Lankan top order with a three-wicket haul.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif praised Krishna for bowling an incisive spell, outshining his senior partner Mohammed Siraj.

“I believe the fast bowlers have bowled well on this pitch, even the Sri Lankan fast bowlers, who took five wickets. Prasidh Krishna stuck to his natural length. He bowled fast, and you rarely see someone leave Siraj behind,” Kaif said on Sony Sports after Stumps on Day 3.