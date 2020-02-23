Ranji Trophy: Prasidh Krishna stars with 4/42 as Karnataka take first-innings lead against J&K

Prasidh Krishna picked up the important wickets of Shubham Singh Pundir and Parvez Rasool. (Source: Twitter/KRR) Prasidh Krishna picked up the important wickets of Shubham Singh Pundir and Parvez Rasool. (Source: Twitter/KRR)

Prasidh Krishna’s inspired bowling performance helped Karanataka bowl out Jammu and Kashmir for 192 in their first innings of the Ranji Trophy quarter-final on Sunday.

At 100/2 J&K were cruising at one stage but right-arm seamer struck twice in two overs to pick up the important wickets of Shubham Singh Pundir and Parvez Rasool. He later came back for a second spell and cleaned up the tail, picking two wickets in three balls and help his team secure a vital 14-run lead.

Earlier, Krishna’s promising start to the 2019-20 season was cut short when he had to limp off during Karnataka’s clash with Puducherry in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with what was later diagnosed as a stress fracture of the fibula (a long, thin bone in the lower leg).

However, since his return from injury, the fast bowler has enjoyed a purple patch picking up 10 wickets from 3 innings for Karnataka.

Prasidh Krishna’s last 3 spells-

6-1-7-2

17.5-4-45-4

11.4-1-42-4

Recently, India captain Virat Kohli had hinted Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna could be a “surprise package and possibly be an X-factor” going into the World T20 slated to be held in Australia later this year.

Now carrying the weight of India’s captain’s praise, Krishna has so far continued to let the ball do the talking.

